AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $196.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $158.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.84.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.