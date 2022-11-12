Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 564 ($6.49) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s previous close.

AV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 485 ($5.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($4.84) to GBX 510 ($5.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($5.76) to GBX 530 ($6.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 520.57 ($5.99).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 438.40 ($5.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 4,374.00. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 341.92 ($3.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 606.58 ($6.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 417.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.38.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 25,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £99,988.56 ($115,127.88). In related news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 25,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £99,988.56 ($115,127.88). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £5,396.72 ($6,213.84). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,992 shares of company stock worth $17,018,528.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

