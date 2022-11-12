Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 564 ($6.49) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s previous close.
AV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 520 ($5.99) to GBX 485 ($5.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($4.84) to GBX 510 ($5.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($5.76) to GBX 530 ($6.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 520.57 ($5.99).
Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 438.40 ($5.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £12.29 billion and a PE ratio of 4,374.00. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 341.92 ($3.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 606.58 ($6.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 417.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.38.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
