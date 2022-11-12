Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 485 ($5.58) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.24) to GBX 480 ($5.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.22) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 420 ($4.84) to GBX 510 ($5.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 535 ($6.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.49) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520.57 ($5.99).

AV opened at GBX 438.40 ($5.05) on Thursday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 341.92 ($3.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 606.58 ($6.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 416.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of £12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,374.00.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 25,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £99,988.56 ($115,127.88). In related news, insider Andrea Blance purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 432 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £64,800 ($74,611.40). Also, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 25,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £99,988.56 ($115,127.88). Insiders have bought 41,992 shares of company stock worth $17,018,528 in the last three months.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

