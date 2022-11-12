Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.30) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 36.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 70.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

