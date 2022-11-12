B. Riley Comments on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.20) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.87) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $73.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.84. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 188,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

