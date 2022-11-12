B. Riley Comments on Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

XHR stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -777.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,999.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

