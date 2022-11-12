B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DDI opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $472.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.51. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.52 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,404 shares during the quarter. DoubleDown Interactive comprises about 7.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 7.78% of DoubleDown Interactive worth $45,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

