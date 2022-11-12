B. Riley Weighs in on Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Product Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

CPLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Capital Product Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 8.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.