Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Securities currently has $6.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.36. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after buying an additional 2,859,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,988,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,004,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,412 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after acquiring an additional 906,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.