Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLDP. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 5.3 %

BLDP opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.67. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 14.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 182.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 128.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 47.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 123,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

