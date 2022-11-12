Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $4.80. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Banco Bradesco traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 629429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBD. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Itaú Unibanco raised Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,572,000 after buying an additional 8,239,925 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,362,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,942,000 after buying an additional 2,051,793 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,084,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,070,000 after buying an additional 1,941,835 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,624,000 after buying an additional 3,532,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,658,000 after buying an additional 4,263,496 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 4.4 %

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

