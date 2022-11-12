Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.44

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 2051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Banco Bradesco Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
