Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.44

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 2051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 61.8% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

