Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Down 40.9% in October

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,030,000 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the October 15th total of 30,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 50,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 92.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,588 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.84.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

