Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Down 40.9% in October

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,030,000 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the October 15th total of 30,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Banco Bradesco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco
Analyst Ratings Changes
BBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.84.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.