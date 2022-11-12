Bank of America Downgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Underperform

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 33.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.79.
Upstart Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $265.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.40 and a beta of 1.26.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
