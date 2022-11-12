Barclays Boosts Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $55.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Ball Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $97.99.

Ball Dividend Announcement

About Ball

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

