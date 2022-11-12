Barclays Increases Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $128.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Allstate from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.69.

Allstate Stock Up 1.5 %

ALL opened at $132.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average is $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of -93.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

