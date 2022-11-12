Barclays Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$235.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$195.00 to C$211.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$220.85.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$193.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$199.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$189.15. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$158.00 and a twelve month high of C$209.57.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

