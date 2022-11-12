Barclays Lowers ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 70

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($1.96) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.64) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 108.17 ($1.25).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 77.78 ($0.90) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.51. ITV has a one year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 127.19 ($1.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 648.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

ITV Company Profile

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,736.49).

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.