Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.01) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($4.95) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 158.70 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 85.66 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,700 ($19.57). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 38,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £34,944 ($40,234.89). In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 38,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £34,944 ($40,234.89). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £5,583.60 ($6,429.02). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 138,103 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,607.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

