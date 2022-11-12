Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($1.78) target price on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($1.96) to GBX 115 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.78) to GBX 145 ($1.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 147.17 ($1.69).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

MKS opened at GBX 124.70 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.63. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.03). The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.33.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

