Barclays Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYFT. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.13.

Lyft stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $976,462,000 after purchasing an additional 483,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $34,868,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

