Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) PT Lowered to C$0.85

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$0.85 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE BYL opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44. Baylin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.08.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baylin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

