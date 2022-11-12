BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Shares of MSFT opened at $247.11 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

