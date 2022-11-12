BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Update

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Up 7.4 %

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $63.65 on Friday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($88.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Featured Articles

