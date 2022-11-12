Benchmark Lowers Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $90.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DIOD. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. Diodes has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diodes

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 157.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 310.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 305.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

