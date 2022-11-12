Benchmark Trims Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price to $139.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $180.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -929.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

