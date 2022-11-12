Bennett S. Lebow Sells 170,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,926,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vector Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.
Vector Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Vector Group Company Profile
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
