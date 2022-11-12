Bennett S. Lebow Sells 170,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,926,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vector Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vector Group by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vector Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.