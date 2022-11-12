Berenberg Bank Lowers Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($37.42) to GBX 2,850 ($32.82) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCC. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($28.44) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Computacenter to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,080 ($35.46) to GBX 2,450 ($28.21) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,694 ($31.02).

Shares of CCC opened at GBX 2,064 ($23.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24. Computacenter has a twelve month low of GBX 1,780 ($20.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,050 ($35.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,306.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,985.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,309.35.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

