Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Atalaya Mining Stock Up 3.8 %

ATYM stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 183 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 450 ($5.18). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.70. The stock has a market cap of £415.44 million and a P/E ratio of 503.39.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £146,900 ($169,142.20).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.