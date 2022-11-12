BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.4% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 468,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 91,811 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $25.07 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.78.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 64.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,354.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,887 shares of company stock valued at $313,979 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

