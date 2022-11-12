Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,257 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 757.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 240.3% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 97,091 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth $1,663,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bionano Genomics

In related news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 451.42%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Bionano Genomics Profile

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.