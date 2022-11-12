BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $177.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.92.

BioNTech Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $154.51 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $374.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

