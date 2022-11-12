BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.30

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.30 and last traded at $79.12, with a volume of 15902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 731,299 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,000 after acquiring an additional 687,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

