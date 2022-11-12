Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the October 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

