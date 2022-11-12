Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Increased to $15.25 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.75 to $15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $1,445,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,396,043 shares in the company, valued at $527,261,922.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 891,000 shares of company stock worth $11,005,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 40.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,534,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 253,781 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 224.6% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 48,438 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 459.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

