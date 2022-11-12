BMO Capital Markets Lowers Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$220.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$220.85.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

TSE IFC opened at C$193.74 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$158.00 and a 1 year high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$199.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$189.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

Intact Financial Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.