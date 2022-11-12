BMO Capital Markets Raises 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $9.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of 2U from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. 2U has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $661.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in 2U by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in 2U by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in 2U by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

