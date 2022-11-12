BMO Capital Markets Raises NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $46.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $34.91 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

