Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.49

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and traded as high as $32.84. Bombardier shares last traded at $32.41, with a volume of 46,275 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDRBF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bombardier from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen raised Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Bombardier Stock Performance

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Featured Stories

