Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.28

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 8747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
