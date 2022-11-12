Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.28

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 8747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,890,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

