Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$200.00 at National Bankshares

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$197.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.71.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.4 %

BYD opened at C$211.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$187.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.55. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$217.99.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$782.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.