Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$200.00 at National Bankshares

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$197.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.71.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 1.4 %

BYD opened at C$211.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$187.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.55. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$217.99.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$782.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.