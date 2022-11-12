Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$205.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$197.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.71.

BYD opened at C$211.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$117.48 and a 12 month high of C$217.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$187.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$164.96. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.55.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$782.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$729.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

