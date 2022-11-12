Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$250.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$223.71.

TSE BYD opened at C$211.90 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$187.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.55.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$782.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

