Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$255.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$197.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.71.

Shares of BYD opened at C$211.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$187.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$164.96. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$217.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.55.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$782.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

