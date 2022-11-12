Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$255.00

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$197.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.71.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BYD opened at C$211.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$187.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$164.96. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$217.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.55.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$782.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.