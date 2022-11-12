BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.07

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 77654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BRF from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

BRF Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). BRF had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 577,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 137,628 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Stories

