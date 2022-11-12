Brixmor Property Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brixmor Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

BRX stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

