Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$782.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.93 million.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$197.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.71.

TSE BYD opened at C$211.90 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$117.48 and a 12 month high of C$217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$187.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$164.96.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

