Brokers Offer Predictions for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.54). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.06 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSGE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

MSGE stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 637,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 914,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,512 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

