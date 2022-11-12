Brokers Set Expectations for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BigBear.ai in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $137.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $142,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $2,291,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.