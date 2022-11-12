Brokers Set Expectations for Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s FY2023 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GSL stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $700.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,416,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,945 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,635,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,602,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

